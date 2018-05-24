Share:

ET LOS ANGELES - Celine Dion returned to the stage in Las Vegas Tuesday night two months after undergoing a “minimally invasive surgical procedure.”

The 50-year-old was forced to cancel a series of shows while battling an ear condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, but she’s now resumed her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

Dion received a standing ovation as she told the crowd: “You know it’s been a while since we’ve done a show I had a little health issue — don’t we all? But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous.”

She continued, according to People: “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve done a show. Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight.

“You wonder ‘Will the people still come?’, are they gonna say, ‘What if she cancels tonight?’, ‘Will they stay home?’, I don’t take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I’m so very grateful.”

The Canadian singer then added, “Not everyone has the privilege to do what they love in life so thank you for the privilege.”

Dion’s latest show comes after a statement released on her Facebook page back in March read: “Celine has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.”

Dion, who had already cancelled multiple 2018 shows due to illness, apologized and said, “My luck hasn’t been very good lately.”

She explained, “I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”