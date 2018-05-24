Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lashed out at former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan for, what he called, ruining Sindh and KP.

“Juggler Zardari and Niazi have joined hands to reach the power corridors but they must bear in mind that the next election belongs to PML-N which carried out unprecedented development of Punjab,” Shehbaz said while speaking to a gathering after inaugurating Langarwala Pattan-Sahiwal bridge at Jhelum River in Sargodha Wednesday.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said PPP and PTI did nothing in their provinces.

Recalling his recent visit to Sindh and KP, he said: “I was deeply depressed to see dilapidated condition of Karachi and the rest of Sindh. Niazi Sahib staged sit-ins and lockdown the capital but he immediately rushed to the hill station when dengue attacked KP people. Imran Khan has totally devastated the KP while claiming of make ‘one Pakistan’. Niazi Sahib, you will not do anything. You had said that you will not construct jangla bus in Peshawar and instead, colleges and educational institutions will be constructed but you have failed to perform anything sanely. You have failed to set up new colleges and universities.”

He continued: “It is pity that bus is seen nowhere around in Peshawar. The people will never give votes to liar Imran Khan who just knows using abusive language and the masses will reject him in the next election.”

He asked the people to vote for PML-N to defeat India.“We have to leave Modi behind. Both Niazi and Zardari are liars; one has devastated KP while the other has mal-administered Karachi. The people have to bury their politics and have to bring the PML-N at the forefront,” he added. aaThe CM announced that technical university will be set up in Sargodha if people elected the PML-N to power and another university will also be established in Khushab.

He said that Khan Sahib claimed to provide one crore jobs and added that it is another hollow claim as like the previous statements.

“Khan Sahib promised to provide electricity to KPK and the whole of the country but they have failed to provide even the single kilowatt electricity to the KP. The people will defeat those who staged sit-ins, he said. On the other side, Zardari Sahib occasionally visits Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi by wearing waist coat. Currently, he has gone to Dubai. Zardari has plundered 6.5 billion rupees of this nation and this amount is struck up in Swiss banks. This amount belongs to some of the poorest people, he added. This amount of Zardari Sahib has to be retuned back. If NAB has to serve then it should bring back this money of Zardari. This money should be handed over to the nation and Zardari should be held accountable for it. If the corrupt person is not held accountable then Pakistan will not move forward,” he maintained.