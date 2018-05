Share:

LAHORE - Abdullah Sumbal, Commissioner of Lahore, appeared before NAB Wednesday inLahore Parking Company scam case. A NAB officer on condition of anonymity said that Commissioner remained more than an hour in the Bureau office and answered the questions of the investigators. The commissioner had been the acting Chief Executive of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) for six months. He was summoned by NAB to record his statement over the corruption case.