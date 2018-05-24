Share:

MULTAN - ommissioner Multan Division Bilal Ahmad Butt has claimed that all 33 water purification plants installed at different spots of Multan and 100 RO plants installed at schools are functional.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner in response to a media report which claimed that majority of water purification plants in Multan were non-functional, he added that the filters of all plants were replaced regularly while the water quality was got examined from well-reputed labs of the country. He said that thousands of citizens got clean drinking water from these plants daily.

He disclosed that the time limit for water supply from the plants had been extended in view of holy month of Ramadan. He said that Wasa supplied water to 45 per cent population of the town with the help of 102 tube-wells.

He disclosed that the district administration had given over 50 plants into the charge of philanthropists to ensure constant maintenance of the plants and continuous supply of water.