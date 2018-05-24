Share:

Ikram Sehgal elected as ICoCA board director

GENEVA (PR): Following the vote by Association Industry Members throughout the world, International Code of Conduct Association (ICoCA), Geneva, Switzerland, has announced the election of Ikram Sehgal as the Board Director for the Industry Pillar. Ikram Sehgal will replace the outgoing Director John Davies with immediate effect and hold the seat intended to represent the views and perspectives of Private Security Companies (PSCs) 'at large'.

Engro Foods-sponsored school raising literacy

KARACHI (PR): Along with the multiple projects to create better livelihood opportunities for the dairy farmers in different districts across Pakistan, Engro Foods Limited (EFL) has also taken up the responsibility of increasing the literacy levels in Pakistan. Over the past seven years, a Government Boys School adopted by Engro Foods in Sahiwal has had a substantial impact on the quality of education in that region. Besides the other improvements, EFL donated desktops and equipped this school with computers and newer technologies that are now easily accessible for the students.

The Government Boys Primary School, situated in Sahiwal, was sponsored by Engro Foods Limited (EFL) in early 2011. Since then, the level of education provided at the school has improved significantly and consistently. In 2011, this school had a total number of 180 students. Due to the higher quality of this institution, this enrollment figure has grown to 480 students within a short span of only 7 years. This was achieved by making generous investments to improve the academic systems and train the faculty at the institution. Engro Foods Limited operates with a broader vision of giving back to the community.

CarFirst, Leisure Club, Akhuwat join hands

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, the leading sales platform for used cars, has joined hands with Leisure Club and Akhuwat Clothes Bank to ‘Clothe a Million Smiles’ this Ramazan. The campaign encourages people from all walks of life to donate their old clothes which will reach the homes of deserving, underprivileged people and bring smiles to their faces throughout the holy month.

Citizens may drop off their old clothes at any CarFirst center, after which these will be washed, ironed, and packed by Leisure Club before being sent on to the Akhuwat Clothes Bank for final distribution among the needy. The campaign began on the 1st of Ramazan and will run throughout the holy month, culminating in distribution events in each city.

SMIU admissions start

KARACHI (PR): Admissions for Fall 2018 in MS, PhD, BBA and BS programmes at Sindh Madressatul Islam University have been started. Admissions are being offered in Department of Business Administration and Management Sciences, Media Studies and Communication, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences and Education for MS and BS programmes. Admissions are also open for PhD in Computer Science. Registrations forms can be filled and submitted through online or can be received from Admission Office of SMIU on working days (Monday to Friday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm in Ramazan. Entry test will be held on July 21 in the premises of SMIU. Interviews of successful candidates will be conducted from 30th July to 3rd August and the final result will be announced on 7th August 2018.

LG launches Google Assistant on Ai-enabled TVs

LAHORE (PR): First announced at CES 2018, the Google Assistant is now available on LG’s 2018 AI TV line-up. This includes both LG OLED TVs and LG SUPER UHD TVs with ThinQ AI, which will deliver cutting-edge AI features operated directly through the TV’s remote control with no additional hardware required. The collaboration between Google and LG will add more convenience in consumers’ lives.

“With the Google Assistant now available natively in 2018 LG AI TVs, I believe we’re going to see a whole new level of AI adoption in the home,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “LG’s unique partnership with Google allows us to be the first TV brand to offer the Google Assistant on our own OS which is a huge benefit for customers who are fans of webOS. With great partners like Google, we expect there to be many more exciting AI news to come from LG.”

Infinix collaborates with Daraz.pk

LAHORE (PR): Infinix Mobile, the premium smartphone brand committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and stylish designed mobile devices to young generations, has collaborated with the Pakistani e-commerce giant Daraz.pk (that bagged a huge sale of Rs 3 billion on Big Friday last year) for the pre-booking of its new smartphone HOT 6 Pro in an exclusive deal. The exclusive pre-bookings of HOT 6 Pro on Daraz.pk started from May 23 and will be available up till May 31.