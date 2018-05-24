Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Punjab government and the IGP to submit replies to a petition questioning alleged precipitation of a senior police officer in electioneering.

Justice Shahid Waheed was hearing the petition filed by a resident of Kot Radha Kishan area of Kasur district. He said that DIG (Establishment) Babar Bakht Qureshi has been using his position to campaign for his father and brother in upcoming general election. The petitioner said the DIG’s father was contesting the election from NA-138 while his brother from PP-182 (Kasur). He said the police officer could not be allowed to take part in electioneering as it was illegal and unlawful.

He prayed to the court to direct the authorities concerned to transfer the respondent police officer from his post to some other province so that the other candidates contest the election without any pressure. Justice Waheed issued notice and sought replies until May 30.

Petition against new nomination papers

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday gave another opportunity to the federal government to submit reply on a petition against amendment in nomination papers for the members of the assembly. Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the LHC was hearing the petition moved by a journalist Habib Akram. The petitioner had questioned the amendment in the nomination papers for the possible candidates of the upcoming elections. The petitioner said that the parliament had used the powers of the Elections. The parliament, he said, had no powers to maintain the nomination papers of the candidates as it was the responsibility of the election commission. At this, the judge asked a federal law officer to explain that under what law, the parliament committed this act on which he pleaded the court for more time.

On a court query, a representative of the ECP said that the new nomination papers could be prepared within the period of seven days.

Advocate Saad Rasool, the counsel of the petitioner, said that details about the offshore companies and assets had been removed from the nomination papers while the details of the tax returns and cases had also been missing in the new nomination papers. After hearing both sides, Justice Malik sought reply and adjourned the hearing until May 29.