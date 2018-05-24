Share:

STOCKHOLM:- Swedish superstar DJ Avicii, who died last month aged 28, is to be buried “privately” with only his closest relatives and friends present, his family said on Tuesday. The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, the capital of the Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends. In a statement, his family confirmed that “the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim”, without specifying the date or location. The family said in an open letter last month that Avicii “wanted peace” and “could not go on any longer”. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” they wrote in the letter, seen by AFP.–AFP