ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday unveiled the draft polling scheme on its website for General Elections 2018.

According to the details, there are 86,436 polling stations including 48,667 in Punjab and 18,647 in Sindh. In Fata and K-P, 14,655 polling stations will be established and 4,467 in Balochistan.

The polling scheme provides constituency wise details of polling stations, number of polling booths there and the number of voters assigned to each polling station.

Earlier this week, the commission had recommended holding of the upcoming general elections between July 25 and July 27 under Section 57 (1) of the Elections Action Act 2017 in a summary forwarded to President Mamnoon Hussain. The incumbent government will complete its term on May 31.

In a related development, the ECP has once again drawn attention of political parties to comply with the provisions of the Election Act 2017 to submit applications for allotment of election symbols latest by Friday.

The applications are required to be sent to the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also published the final electoral rolls with 105.96 million voters to cast their vote in 2018 general elections.

Of these, 59.22 million are males and 46.73m are females, with the gender gap between male and female rising to around 12.5m.

According to the figures, 55.9 per cent of the registered voters in Pakistan are males while only 44.1pc are females.

The numbers are approximately 23 per cent higher than the figures for the 2013 elections when the total number of voters stood at 86.19m.

Punjab tops the list with the largest number of voters with a total of 60.67m voters (23pc increase from 2013), of which 33.68m are male and 26.99m are female. A total of 22.39m voters (18pc increase over 2013) are registered in Sindh, according to the figures proved by the ECP, of which 12.44m are male and 9.95m are female.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the third largest province of the country, is home to 15.32m registered voters (25pc higher than 2013) including 8.71m male and 6.61m female voters. Balochistan has a total of 4.3m registered voters — 29pc more than 2013 — including 2.49m male and 1.81m female voters.

In the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), 2.51m voters would be able to exercise their right of voting while 0.77m are registered with the ECP from the capital territory.