LOS ANGELES - The Hollaback Girl is due to kick off a new residency in Las Vegas in June and has suggested she is through with touring and recording.,

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 48-year-old said: “I’m obviously at the end of my journey of being a musician… because of my age, and I’ve been doing it for thirty-something years.”

“It’s perfect for me to be able to do a Vegas show because not only does it work for me as a mum, but it also works creatively.” The singer went on to say that it has become harder to tour with her three sons now in school, adding her last tour came following her divorce form British singer Gavin Rossdale. “As a mum, if you look at my touring for the last ten years, I haven’t really toured,

“I did my last tour because I had this unexpected life crisis and then the music came pouring out of me from that,” Stefani explained.

It was such a lifesaver and a beautiful moment for me to be able to write again. I put that tour on at the last minute and went on a summer tour with the kids. It was so much fun for them, they loved it. But it isn’t realistic.

Gwen, who had a successful career with the band No Doubt before releasing her Grammy-nominated debut solo album Love.Angel.Music.Baby in 2004 said her new Vegas show at the Zappos Theatre was “a way to express myself and do my whole catalogue of the music that defines every time period in my life”.