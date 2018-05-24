Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM: A 13-year-old girl foiled a rape attempt at Phawlan Wazir on Wednesday.

According to Depalpur police, the girl was alone at home as her parents were in field for harvesting of wheat crops. In the meanwhile, suspect Allah Ditta, resident of Nehr Wali Abadi entered the house and attempted to rape her. The girl summoned up the courage and started shouting for help. Responding to her shouts, neighbours gathered outside her house and knocked at the door. It frightened the suspect. He opened the door and fled away. The police registered a case against the accused on the orders of DSP Depalpur Nausherwan Chandiyo and started conducting raids for his arrest.

LAUDED

Speakers at a seminar titled “Role of Police in Peace Maintenance” said that no one was above the law. They pointed out that those who believe in the supremacy of law were true Pakistanis. They highlighted the role of police in maintenance of peace in Hujra Shah Muqeem. They termed the policemen crown of the nation, saying they put their lives in danger to protest the life, honour and property of the common man.–Staff Reporter