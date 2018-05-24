Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman criticized the KMC and Karachi commissioner for lack of preparedness to deal with current heatwave in the city.

Sher Zaman expressed shock and dismay over the reported remarks of the KMC health director that this time no heatstroke camp was established in Karachi, as Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan has given no such directives this year to establish these camps.

“It is negligence and incomprehensible that the KMC has not established a single heatstroke camp throughout the city and I strongly urge that Karachi commissioner to set up these camps as soon as possible,” he added.

He suggested that if the KMC does not want to establish its own heatstroke camps that it outsource this to NGOs and welfare organisations that are already doing this or the Rangers.

Zaman appealed to all levels of governments and the various religious communities in Karachi to open up their offices and houses of worships as cooling centres where people could find a place to sit and escape the heat.

100-day plan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing President Nusrat Wahid discussed the 100 days plan of the PTI including; change of exploitation system, lay the groundwork for taskforce for brings back the country’s looted wealth and empowered NAB will help the prevention of corruption.

She expressed these view during a discussion with senior leader of PTI Liaquat Ali Jatoi at Karachi on Wednesday.

They discussed about the upcoming election, success of party in Karachi and interior Sindh, membership, public interference and 100 days plan of the party.

On the occasion, Liaquat said that the constitution of the PTI election will change the lifestyle of general public by ending of poverty and unemployment and spreading of education.

He further said that opponents are anxious for popularity of the PTI among citizens. Imran Khan is the only leader who can play an important role for get rid of exploitation system in the country, he added.

He further said that the PTI will play fundamental role for poverty, unemployment, health and education and for resolving of basic issues of general public.