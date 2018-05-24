Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Wednesday with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Experts are seeing no respite for the people from the harsh weather conditions as no rain giving system is approaching the country during the current week.

Chhor remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Turbat and Sukkur was recorded 46C, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Lasbella, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 45C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 42C and 27C respectively.

Increase in use of air conditioners at offices and homes with rise in the mercury level put enormous burden on transmission system, causing frequent tripping. This also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in parts of Lahore.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

APP adds: The health experts called for adopting precautionary measures including drinking a plenty of water to avoid dehydration, abstain hot or sugary drinks (including tea and coffee) to prevent heat-related illness, drink cold drinks and eating smaller, cold meals, such as salads and fruits. Other things to adopt include wearing light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes made of natural fibres such as cotton and avoid much exposure to the sunlight.

The agriculture experts said that farmers should irrigate their fields as per schedule and must also keep well in view the bad weather conditions so as to avoid any salinity that has damaging effects for crops during cultivation period.

The farmers are advised to removing weeds from the standing crops as weeds utilize moisture and food which were to be utilized by the crop.

As a result considerable loss in yield occurs every year. The measures may be taken to preserve the standing crops and vegetables from the damaging effects of varying weather pattern due to monsoon systems.