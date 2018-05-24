Share:

ATTOCK - Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has urged the people to vote for PML-N in upcoming general elections if they want continuity in the development work and prosperity of the country.

He said this while addressing the PML-N Party Workers Convention in Liaquat Ali Khan Shaheed Stadium, Attock. On the occasion, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Capt Safdar , Maryam Nawaz, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Jahangir Khanzada, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Sher Ali, MNA Malik Aetbar Khan, MPA Shavez Khan, Secretary General PML-N Asif Ali Malik, Senior Vice President PML-N Saleem Shahzad, Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chairman Malik Tahir Awan, Sheikh Salman Sarwar and a large number of party workers were present.

Nawaz Sharif said that when the PML-N took over in 2013 there were hours long load-shedding, terrorism was at its peak while law and order situation in Karachi was greatly deteriorated but now after five years, there is no load-shedding, terrorism has been controlled while peace of Karachi has been restored. He said that he had been disqualified for serving the country and putting it on the track of development.

Coming hard on Imran Khan, he said that how Imran Khan can make a new Pakistan while he could not do anything in KP during the last five years. He said that Imran Khan was a liar and hypocrite. He said that PML-N was satisfied with its performance and on the basis of this performance it would be re-elected in the next general elections. Nawaz Sharif said that motorways are being built across the country which would touch the border of China. “I felt greatly pleased to see the crowd here and said that now the vote is going to get respect,” he said, adding he would work day and night to serve them if given a chance again.

“The one who serves the country is either declared corrupt or traitor," Nawaz lamented. He said that PML-N established a network of roads, universities and colleges. He said that PML-N with public support would form next government and provide all basic facilities of life.

Maryam Nawaz while addressing the convention said that she had visited Attock after 18 years and was happy to see it developed.

Our opponents have not a single public issue on which they could do politics, she said. About corruption allegations, she said that not a single penny corruption had been proven against the former prime minister. She said that Pakistan is our home and Nawaz who became Prime Minister for the third time is its elder. She urged the people to vote for the PML-N and ensure respect of the vote. Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of the government. On the occasion, tight security arrangements were made and more than 600 cops under the supervision of DPO Attock Ibadat Nisar were deployed.