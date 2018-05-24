Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday turned down Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s plea seeking stay order against the Election Commission of Pakistan order of constituting a fresh committee to scrutinize the party’s foreign funding.

However, the single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued notices to ECP and Akbar S Babar, a disgruntled member of the PTI, in the party’s petition challenging the said notification dated March 12.

After issuing the aforementioned directives, the IHC bench deferred the hearing till June 11 for further proceedings. The ECP on March 12 had ordered formation of a fresh committee to scrutinize the PTI’s accounts in the foreign funding case.

In his petition, PTI Chairman Imran Khan prayed to the court to declare the proceedings initiated by the committee against him “void, unlawful, without lawful authority and against the Constitution”.

He moved the court through his counsel Babar Awan Advocate and cited the ECP and Akber S Baber as respondents in the petition. The PTI chairman stated in the petition that the ECP through the March 12 order constituted a second committee, comprising three members that included two members of the first committee, who distanced themselves from the committee due to personal reasons, leading to the dissolution of the first committee.

He added that after dissolution of the first committee, a second committee was constituted “but the terms of reference of the committee are violative of the observation of the Supreme Court as well as order passed by the IHC”.

Khan said that the committee constituted by the ECP did not bother to read the orders passed by superior courts and shared all confidential documents with Akbar while he (Akbar) made all the proceedings of the committee public via his social media accounts.

He contended while referring to the IHC order passed on September 7, 2017 that the court had ruled that “the Election Commission of Pakistan shall not share the details of the source of foreign funding of the PTI with any other individuals — including respondent No 2 [Akbar] till a final decision of this petition.”

Imran’s counsel maintained that Akbar’s participation in the proceedings of the committee “is a sheer violation of the guideline of the Supreme Court”. He said that Akbar did not come with clean hand because he approached the ECP after his expulsion from the party and “[Akbar] is not free from malice, ill will and just aimed to harass the petitioner”.

He continued that the impugned order is based on mala fide intents and is not passed in a transparent manner. He added that Khan, in compliance of the IHC order, submitted all documents before the ECP.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to set aside the ECP’s March 12 order and declare the committee proceedings “void, unlawful and without lawful authority against the Constitution and law on the subject in the interest of justice”.