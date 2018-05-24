Share:

NAB hands over Rs 3.5m cheque to Customs official

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s Director Investigation, Amjad Majeed Aulakh handed over Rs 3.5 million cheque to an official from Lahore Customs Department. According to NAB spokesman, NAB Lahore has been probing Customs Duty Evasion Cases regarding import of Betel Leaf from Sri Lanka & India against the officials of Lahore Customs Department, importers and clearing agents etc. It was alleged that during import of betel leaves at Lahore airport, duty was embezzled by the importers in alleged connivance with clearing agents and officers of customs which caused huge loss to National kitty. The Investigations reveal involvement of M/s Aqeel Enterprises as an import firm which was engaged in the import of Betel Leaf during the tenure of 2009-2012. The firm allegedly embezzled Rs 894,243/- which has been recovered through Plea Bargain Law. Further, investigations reveal involvement of M/s Ikram Traders and M/s LSK Traders in the same case of allegedly committing a loss worth Rs1863742/- and Rs 741971/-respectively which has been recovered through Plea Bargain Law. –Staff Reporter

Minister takes notice of labourers’ death

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu Tuesday took notice of death of two labourers due to gas leakage in Gutter pipeline near Bahawalnagar. He sought report from the district administration and also ordered for proper care of injured labourers of the same incident. The Minister assured victim’s family that investigation would be on merit and the Punjab government would provide financial assistance to the families of victims.–APP

205 booked over traffic violations

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 205 cases on traffic violation during last week.PHP sources said that the team seized 17 motorcycles on using fake registration number plates or green number plates. Furthermore, PHP Post Kaley Wali also arrested a person Qadir Bakhush who have a police card of Aziz Ullah 5424 and showing him head constable of Sindh Police. PHP officials have arrested 18 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinder.–APP

PES provides emergency services to 492

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) (Rescue 1122) has provided emergency services to 492 victims of 768 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore with 231 victims, 71 in Faisalabad with 86 injured and 65 in Multan with 79 victims. According to the data, 624 motorbikes, 101 auto rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 35 vans, 6 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents. Rescue 1122 staffers have shifted all the injured to different hospitals of the province.–APP

Students visit Safe City

A 16-member delegation of a private university visited the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in Lahore to witness the working of the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Center. A spokesman for the authority on Wednesday said the students of Comsats University Lahore also were excited as they witnessed modern equipment of international standards being installed in the city for security, surveillance and monitoring. The study tour was arranged by both institutions to help students get first hand insight of authority's premier project PPIC3 that executed advanced methods in Information Technology, surveillance and security. –Staff Reporter

The visiting teachers and students were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. –Staff Reporter