Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter-Services Public Relations Wednesday issued a cyber alert and clarified that a phishing email has no link to ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, a malicious email is sent from invite@ispr.press using its name. It clarified that this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR.

It said: “if received, don’t open it, report it as spam and delete. If opened inadvertently, please don’t click on any link, asking for information to be entered into a form or to unsubscribe.”

It said clicking any link can compromise security of PC, cell phone, iPad etc. ISPR official domain name is ispr.gov.pk and that there is no other domain.