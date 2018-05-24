Share:

Lahore - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Tahir Javaid has said that leading businessmen and experienced economists should be part of the interim government to ensure economic integrity.

Talking to a group of the representatives of different industries, along with the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil, the LCCI president said the interim government cannot afford to run without a team of economic experts.

He said that a team of experts consisting of leading businessmen and experienced economic experts should be part of the government.

Malik Tahir said "Only economically strong Pakistan can handle all sorts of international pressures therefore "war against economic ills" should be started instantly and a task force for economic revival, having representatives from both public and private sector, should be formed."

He said that Pakistan is a resource-rich country and does not need any external financial help. He said that economic weaknesses of any country give opportunity of criticism to others and same is being happened in our case.

He said that political instability, below the mark foreign direct investment, high cost of doing business, politics on mega projects like Kalabagh Dam have led to stagnant growth in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan must have to address these issues through good economic reforms. He said that Pakistan has all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity. The LCCI president said that Pakistan's huge mineral resources can help get rid of the economic ills, particularly external debts of over $ 91 billions, within next five years.

According to a rough estimate, value of coal reserves in Pakistan is 187 times more than the GDP of Pakistan and only 2% of Pakistani coal reserves can generate 20,000 MW of electricity for almost 50 years.

In addition to copper and coal, the country has vast reserves of precious stones, gypsum, salt and marble but instead of taking full advantage of these God-gifted resources most of the share being exported in raw form.

He said that KBD will produce 3600 MW or 31.5 billion watts of electricity that would cost only Rs2.50 per unit and country would be saving $ 4 billions annually in account of electricity generation just after 5 years of KBD construction.

He said that government should not listen to the opponent of KBD as they are opposing just of the Kalabagh Dam, not of the India water aggression.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that most of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) are eating up around Rs600 billion annually of the national exchequer. Wastage of this hard-earned money of the taxpayers is a sheer injustice.

He said that these PSEs should be turned into profitable by reforms.

He said that market and products diversification is the best method to boost the exports. He said that Pakistani exports always remained dependent on a few items and countries. United States, China, Afghanistan, United Kingdom and Germany are top five trading partners of Pakistan while various lucrative destinations are still untouched.

He said that Pakistani missions abroad should be given task to find out new destinations for Pakistani products. Government should also facilitate export-oriented industries by resolving their genuine issues like delay in refunds etc.