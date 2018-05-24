Share:

rawalpindi - A man gunned down three women including his wife and daughter and injured another woman apparently over marriage dispute in Humak, the area of Police Station (PS) Bahter, informed sources on Wednesday.

The area residents managed to catch the fleeing killer identified as Khalid Mehmood along with the weapon he used in the murder and handed him over to police, sources added.

According to sources, a man named Darya Khan lodged complaint with PS Bahter stating that he along with his wife Fahmida Bibi went to Humak to his in-laws to enquire about the health of his mother-in-law Waris Jan. He stated that his two sister-in-laws Taslim Bibi and Uzma Bibi along with their children were also present there.

He told police that after all the family members went to sleep in two separate rooms at 11pm, he was awakened by the sound of gun shots at Sehri time and rushed to the room where he saw Khalid indiscriminately firing at the sleeping women. As a result, Uzma, Taslim and Fahmida Bibi died on the spot whereas Abida Bibi sustained critical bullet injuries. He stated that victims were moved to hospital while Khalid managed to escape the crime scene. Later on, the locals caught the killer, tied him to a pole and called the police.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and took the killer into custody besides inspecting the crime scene and collecting evidences.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Bahter Hamid Kazmi confirmed that the man gunned down three women and injured another over the marriage dispute of his daughter. He said that Khalid was also a murder convict and had been awarded capital punishment by court of law. Later, he was pardoned by the deceased’s family and released by jail authorities. He said that police have registered murder case against him and further investigation is on.

In a separate incident, two dacoits shot and injured a cop in Banni when he managed to catch a their third accomplice while looting a citizen. The injured cop identified as Imran Ali was moved to HFH where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to sources, a gang of three dacoits intercepted a citizen outside his home at Banni and tried to snatch a mobile phone and cash from him.

In the meantime, a cop caught one of three dacoits. Consequently, the two dacoits fired at the cop injuring him critically.

The dacoits managed to escape the scene.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation. CPO Afzaal Kauser and other senior police officers visited hospital and enquired about health of Imran Ali.

Separately, Rescue 1122 along with police found dead body of a man in a well located at Service Road, Dhoke Kala Khan.

The dead body was shifted to Poly Clinic for autopsy.