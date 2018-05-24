Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested a young man who allegedly killed his friend a few days back, said the police on Wednesday.

Akash (15) had thrown the dead body of his friend Zeeshan, son of Sher Afzal (17) in a well in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station.

The deceased was a resident of Dhok Kala Khan Rawalpindi. The alleged killer told the Khanna police that he had an argument with his friend some days back following which he stabbed the latter and threw his dead body in a well. According to SHO Khanna police station, the killer who is also a student at a Rawalpindi educational institute has confessed to the crime.

Sadiqabad police in Rawalpindi has registered the case of abduction of the deceased after he went missing some days back.