MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A man was shot dead by rivals while three women were injured over a property dispute here the other day.

According to police, a man was shot dead by unidentified suspects at his house at Majhi village here the other day. Riaz Ahmed was asleep at his house when some unidentified accused entered the house and shot him dead. Malakwal police registered a case against the accused. Investigation was in progress to trace out the culprits.

Meanwhile, a man stabbed his sister and her two daughters over a property dispute. Accused Waseem, resident of Phalia, asked her sister Tahira Yasmeen to mutate her share of land in his name but she refused to do so. Waseem turned furious and assaulted his sister and her two daughters - Khadija Fatima and Mahrooz Fatima - with a sharp edged weapon. They were injured and shifted to Phalia THQ Hospital for treatment. Tahira Yasmeen was referred to Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat. Police registered a case against Waseem and started further investigation.