MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan emphasised a need for developing skills, confidence and sense of responsibility of the students.

He said that constructive steps would also be taken to encourage the students of the primary, middle and secondary schools to join the Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA).

The president made these remarks while interacting with a delegation led by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq who is also national commissioner of Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA).

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq apprised the president of PGGA’s recent achievements and activities in various provinces of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. She said that the Girl Guides in Azad Kashmir had been actively participating in various workshops and training sessions.

The president also expressed his delight on being informed that almost 70 girl guides from Azad Kashmir participated in the current years’ annual parade on 23rd of March. The girl guide contingent at the parade was also led by a guide from Azad Kashmir, said the national commissioner.

She informed the president of various issues faced by the association in AJK including the establishment of a parallel setup which has led to considerable confusion. The president said that the issue would be taken up with the department concerned and matters pertaining to streamlining the functioning of the Association would be prioritised.

President Masood praised the efforts of the PGGA for inculcating skills through providing ample training opportunities for the girl guides.

Five AJK High Court judges sworn in

Five newly-inducted judges of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court took oath of their offices on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of AJK High Court M Tabassam Aftab Alvi administered oath to Justice Khalid Yousaf, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Raja Sajaad Ahmed Khan and Justice Munir as judges of the AJK High Court in a special ceremony held at the state capital.

With the constitutional approval of chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, five vacant posts of judges were filled three days ago.

The newly-appointed judges include legal expert from Mirpur district Ch Khalid Yousaf, outgoing Advocate General of AJK and senior jurist from Muzaffarabad Raza Ali Khan, Raja Sajaad Advocate from Dheerkot (Bagh District), Sardar Ijaz Advocate from Rawalakot district and outgoing District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Munir from Muzaffarabad district.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs AJK government Waheedul Hassan read the notification about the appointment of the new judges of the AJK High Court.

The swearing in ceremony was attended among others by AJK Law Minister Javed Akhter, sitting judges of AJK High Court Justice Azher Salim Baber, Justice Shiraz Kiyani and Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja besides the presidents of AJK High Court Bar Association and Central Bar Association Musaffarabad.

All the new judges have long distinguished career in the legal field. Justice Khalid Yousaf also served as president of District Bar Association Mirpur in 2009-10.