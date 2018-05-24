Share:

islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday launched an E-Office system by shifting the manual file work on Information Technology (IT) software.

According to the statement issued, NHS launched the e-office system with the collaboration of National Information Technology Board (NITB). Federal Minister National Health services Saira Afzal Tarar formally inaugurated the E-office process in the ministry by sending the first e-file though custom built software.

Information Technology (IT) is indeed a panacea for all ills of governance in modern world and Vision 2025 of this government contains the shifting of all governmental offices into E-offices. Through the placement of this state of the art setup, efficiency and transparency will be ensured besides maintainability of secrecy and easy access to records. The Health Minister was very optimistic and pleased for translating this remarkable project into reality. She also asked the ministry’s higher officials to keep it going with full vigor, as it will surely have long lasting impacts upon the overall governance of the country.

On this occasion, Secretary National Health Services also expressed his deep gratitude and ambition to make this project successful and expeditious. He appreciated the efforts of the entire NITB team as well as the ministry’s officials under the supervision of Additional Secretary for making this possible in such a short span of time.