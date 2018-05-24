Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and opposition parties on Wednesday finally agreed on the modalities of FATA and PATA merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in this connection 30th Constitutional Amendment Bill will be tabled before the National Assembly today(Thursday) while it would be tabled before the Senate for passage tomorrow(Friday).

The parliamentary parties leaders’ huddle was held here on Wednesday in the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but the government’s coalition partners — Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party — opposed the move and boycotted the meeting.

The leadership of both JUI-F and PkMAP indicated that they would oppose the 30th Constitutional Amendment Bill when it would be tabled for legislation in the Parliament.

JUI-F leadership was even annoyed with ruling PML-N and their leaders had blamed government of breaching the commitments made with them in this connection.

Briefing the Parliamentary parties huddle Advisor to Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah said that with the passage of this piece of legislation Article 247 would be revoked while draconian Frontier Crimes Regulations(FCR) would also be annulled, paving the way of enforcement of provincial and federal laws and extension of superior judiciary to these areas.

The Parliamentary parties leaders, including PPP senator and Leader of Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman, Qoumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, JI leader Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, FATA Group leader Shahjee Gul Afridi demanded that elections to provincial assembly seats in these areas should be arranged in the upcoming general elections.

But it was finally decided in the meeting that in the upcoming elections 12 seats of the National Assembly for these areas would be maintained while for provincial assembly 30 seats were allocated but these seats both for national and provincial assemblies would be altered once the fresh census in these areas would be conducted.

It was further decided that elections to provincial assembly seats from FATA would be conducted within one year time from the date of passage of the 30th Constitutional Amendment.

Soon after the meeting which remained in session for well over two hours PTI central leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed it a historic moment where both government and opposition parties landed on same page for the merger of tribal areas into the province. He referred to the changes introduced in the 30th Constitutional Amendment Bill and now it would be tabled before the parliament for legislation. He also greeted the people of FATA and PATA on this historic occasion.

PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar said that they have introduced changes in the draft amendment bill and would get it through the National Assembly today(Thursday) and would immediately send it to Senate.

ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that they have conditionally extended support to the move and wanted holding of elections on provincial assembly seats in upcoming general elections.

PkMAP representative in the committee Abdul Kahar and JUI-F leader Maulana Jamaluddin, who boycotted the committee’s proceedings, said that the Prime Minister had promised that they would introduce infrastructure development before going for its merger into the province.

They said that Article 247, which would be revoked through this bill, promised that before making any such decision about the fate of these areas the residents of FATA should be consulted and the only way to know what the people of these areas wanted isto hold referendum in these areas.

They charged that the government was trying to impose its will on the people of FATA and once again demanded of the government to stand by the commitment it had made with them.

Sources in the Parliament informed that the government wanted to see the amendment passed from both houses of the Parliament and its formal notification from the President of Pakistan before the culmination of the incumbent National Assembly term on May 31.

A senior PML-N leader said that President Mamnoon Hussain would be back after performing Umra in a next few days and would likely sign the piece of legislation to be adopted by both houses of the Parliament by tomorrow.