ISLAMABAD - The Execute Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau has decided to file a reference against former prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, former minister for Water and Power Liaquat Jatoi and others in case of misuse of authority and illegal appointment.

The NAB boar meeting was held under the Chair of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and the meeting also authorised several inquiries and investigations against politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen.

The Bureau approved the corruption reference against former premier Shaukat and his associates, including former water and power minister Liaquat Jatoi, former secretary water and power Ismail Qureshi, former additional secretary Muhammad Yousaf Memon, former joint secretary Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, former section officer Umar Farooq, former Alternative EnergyDevelopment Board (AEDB) chairman Air Marshal Shahid Hamid, former secretary EDB Naseem Akhter, former chief executive officer EDB Arif Alauddin, consultant EDB Basharat Hussian Bashir in case of misusing authority in the appointment of Basharat Hussian Bashir as a consultant of Engineering Development Board (EDB). The accused also caused loss of Rs20.1 million to the national exchequer in this case.

The EBM meeting also authorised investigations against officers of

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Messers Pak Line Estate Company Private Limited and others in case of illegally allotment of Forest department land to Park Line Estate Company Private Limited.

The NAB board also authorised closing of inquiry against Managing Director, National Fertilizer Marketing Limited, Tariq Shafi Khan, General Manager Fakhar Zaman Ali Cheema at NAB end and the EBM decided to send the matter to relevant ministry for appropriate departmental level scrutiny and action on illegal appointments.

The EBM also decided to close investigations against former director Iqbal Academy, Pakistan Lahore, Sohail Umer and others at NAB end and decided to send the case to relevant ministry for appropriate departmental action as per law. EBM also approved Rs 11.9 million plea bargain application of Asad Zaheer of Fateh Textile Mills Hyderabad. The application would be sent to Accountability Court for final consent.

The EBM was also decided to launch inquiry against the management of EOBI and officers of Bank of Punjab, Lahore. In this case EOBI management has been accused of illegally buying Rs3.8 billion shares of BOP.

The EBM also approved Rs177.794 million plea bargain application of Saith Nisar Ahmed and the application would be sent to Accountability Court for final approval.

The EBM also authorised inquiry against former Chairman Punjab

Cooperative Board for Liquidation Mushtaq Anjum and others. In this case the accused involved in illegal transfer of Punjab Cooperative Board for

Liquidation’s land, inflicting Rs53.93 million losses to the national

exchequer. The EBM also authorised another inquiry against the officials of Liyari Expressway Resettlement Project, Karachi. The officers were involvement in China cutting, occupying commercial and residential plots which inflicted Rs 2,792 million to national kitty.

EBM authorised another inquiry against acting Managing Director

Multan Waste Management Company Imran Noor and Manager HR Aamir Maqbool and others. In this case, the accused were involved in illegal appointment of Imran Noor as chief financial advisor by abusing authority. The EBM authorised investigation against the officials of Revenue department Taluka Sajawal and others. The accused involved in illegally selling government land and they caused heavy losses to national kitty.

The EBM approved closing inquiry against the officials of Allied Bank

Limited at NAB end and decided to send the case to State Bank of Pakistan for appropriate action against Allied Bank as deemed fit as per law.

The NAB board authorised inquiry against former Syed Nasir Ali Shah MNA and others. They were involved in transferring residential plots into commercial plots, which inflicted huge loss to national kitty.

EBM authorised investigation against Noor Ahmad Peerkani former Director General Quetta Development Authority and others. The accused have been allegedly involved in misuse of authority and cheating people at large thus inflicting Rs 66.150 million losses to national kitty. It has also authorised investigations against management of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta and others for inflicting Rs 270 million losses to national kitty by abusing their authority.

The EBM approved to conduct inquiry against Pehlaj Mal former Special Assistant to CM Sindh inn case of assets beyond known sources of income.

The EBM also authorised Investigation for alleged land acquisition for Multan Metro Bus Project and alleged award of contract of Multan Metro Bus Project.