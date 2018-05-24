Share:

Minister admits govt not giving due importance to cotton crop

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Sikander Hayat Bosan chaired the 86th meeting of all Pakistan Central Committee on Wednesday held at Ministry of National Food Security and Research. During the meeting the minister said that cotton is an important crop but unfortunately it is not given due importance. He said it was his desire to deal with the cotton issue before end of my tenure. He said however, certain issues need immediate attention including water shortage and increase in prices of pesticides. He said 18th Amendment failed to bring expected results. The minister instructed to complete all procedure quickly for better functioning of this committee. The secretary Ministry of National Food Security said that he has written to Indus River System Authority to release more water while sowing season. He suggested holding meeting with provincial irrigation departments to discuss this issue.

Parties asked to make economic agenda public

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Progressive Group has called upon the political parties to make public their economic agenda because the next general elections are around the corner. Progressive Group President Khalid Usman, LCCI and PG executive committee member Chaudhry Arshad, Ihsan Ullah and others in a statement issued here Wednesday said that they had time and again asked the political parties to share their economic agenda and fiscal priorities with the trade and business leadership so as they can analyze it and make their own plans according the political vision. They said that "our collective focus should be on economy as the future progress and prosperity lie in strong economy". All political parties must unite and make coordinated efforts to showcase Pakistan as investment-friendly country to the global community, they said. 'Our country needs revenue for equal development of all the rural and urban areas and for this only accelerated industrial and trade activities can provide results,' they concluded.

Pak-Qatar General Takaful maintains ‘A’ IFS rating from Pacra

KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has maintained Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited an ‘Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating’ of ‘A’. This rating has been maintained since PQGTL’s initial rating in 2016. PQGTL’s Future Outlook has also remained constant at ‘Stable’. As per PACRA’s report; Pak-Qatar, being an early entrant in Islamic insurance (Takaful) (both General and Family) has achieved good brand recognition, giving strength to PQGTL's business profile. The rating reflects sound-risk absorption capacity of the company. The rating is dependent on the management’s ability to cohesively execute the business plan. PQGTL is the only Takaful operator which has been graded by both rating companies operating in Pakistan namely JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company and PACRA. Chief Financial Officer of PQFTL, Kamran Saleem stated, “It is a pleasure for all the stakeholders to witness that the excellent performance of PQGTL, in all aspects of its business, is being recognized by a credible rating agency like PACRA.

It is a reflection of the consistent hard work of our highly committed team. I congratulate all team members on winning this accolade for strong financial stature and earning more respect as a robust financial institution”.

PTCL launches nationwide programme on ‘Building Culture of Service Excellence’

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): PTCL has launched a learning intervention, “Building Culture of Service Excellence” all across Pakistan to focus on providing excellent customer services. The initiative is in line with PTCL’s firm belief that service is the main essence of its contributions in the society. Launched by PTCL T&D, the key objectives aimed for the training are to enable the organisation to quickly upgrade service performance, leading to an action oriented culture, empowering everyone to delight customers with consistently uplifting service. This training intervention will kick off at all the 12 training centers across the nation, namely Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Haripur, Multan, Faisalabad, D.I Khan and Swat. The target audience for this training includes all the PTCL staff that comprises 16,000 employees including CSRs, supervisors, Triple Play Installers (TPIs), technicians, customer’s premises equipment installer (CPEIs), linemen, contact center representatives, etc.

Expressing his views about the programme, Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL, Syed Mazhar Hussain said, “The primary role of an organisation in today’s society should be to accelerate the capability building of its members so that they can create more value. It is our responsibility to make PTCL the leader in the service industry and I strongly believe that it can happen with sincere efforts and promising attitude to deliver. Our front line staff is the most crucial force which can bring in the Culture of Service Excellence.” He further added, “Today’s corporate culture demands from employees the highest standard of Customer Centricity. Building customer loyalty is not a choice any longer with businesses - it’s the only way of building sustainable competitive advantage.”

PTCL T&D department has been focusing on upgrading customer services by continuously putting its endless efforts in carrying out such training interventions across Pakistan from thickly populated metropolitan cities to far-flung small towns. This intervention is one of its kind that will enable the front line staff to deliver extraordinary customer services, which will manifest in long lasting change of mindset across the organization.