ISLAMABAD - Opposition leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman yesterday said there was no reason to delay the general elections.

Addressing an Iftar-dinner here hosted by her, she said it was a good news for the nation that another government had completed its tenure.

The reception was attended by Leader of the House in the Senate, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Shah, former Senate Opposition Leader, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, ambassadors and parliamentarians.

Sherry Rehman said: “I will not pretend that the country is not going through a difficult and divisive time. We have been through a polarising few years and before we enter the dead heat of an actual election, the potential battles on the ground may get more bruising, more bare-knuckled.”

She added: “Let it not be forgotten that we are now on our way to another constitutional transfer of power, and a general election is around the corner. We see no reason for it to be inordinately delayed. Come monsoon, come high heat, the poll must go on. We see no reason for a new caretaker to not be up and running soon, with parliamentary consultations which my counterpart and senior colleague, Syed Khurshid Shah is making with political parties and the PM.”

In the middle of all the sound and fury of an election cycle, she said: “Let me remind you that the Senate of Pakistan, a crucial watchdog for the democratic process, will continue to function through it all, and likely remain in session to hold the caretaker government accountable.” Senator Rehman said this House had come a long way since it was first instituted in August 973, “but it has become a vital institution for addressing Pakistan’s democratic challenges at the federational and constitutional level of rights and interests of the provinces and other federating units.”

Over a period of time, she said the Senate of Pakistan has emerged as a defender of rights for the federating units and has stood guard against the encroachment on the devolution of power to the provinces. “This continuous struggle triggered the evolution of the Senate as a co-equal House, wherein after the 18th constitutional amendment, the Senate of Pakistan has an effective role and voice not only on the issues of the provinces but also in effective oversight of the executive,” she said.

The former chairman, Senator Reza Rabbani deserves considerable credit for strengthening this House, she said.

Coming to this particular senate, the opposition leader said: “the good news is that through the budget session, we have generated lively debate and robust critiques , been able to maintain quorum, and have enhanced general seats for women and non Muslims as a trend, not a quota. I am proud to say that of 104 members, we have more non-Muslims and women in general seats, including myself, in this House, most of them from the Pakistan Peoples Party.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for appointing me as the first woman leader of opposition.“