KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has always promoted politics of brotherhood, fraternity, equality and humanity but some people are trying to earn political sympathies by advancing the arguments of hatred and divide but this has now no space in this megalopolis city of Karachi.

This he said while talking to media during his visit to the heat stroke centers set up by district administration along the road sides all over the city. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and Commissioner Karachi.

He said: “Some people are again trying to ignite the fire of hatred and divide in Karachi but this is now history – You destructed this city and we have reconstructed it again, you divided the people on linguistic and sectarian grounds and we inculcated the spirit of fraternity among them, you destroyed the institutions and we are rebuilding them – that was your time and this is our time and our time is of prosperity and unity because we have restored peace in this city.”

“Our time would lost long because we serve the people irrespective of any discrimination and top of it people of this city believe in us, therefore they are with us,” he added. He said that the people of Karachi were well educated and they know who has their pain and who would lead them to the development and prosperity.

“I am sorry, my words have been taken wrongly but I am clear that who were trying to divide Sindh now stand divided themselves- Sindh is our mother land and nobody whether he is Sindhi speaking Sindhi or Urdu speaking Sindhi would never allow division of his mother land,” Murad Ali Shah said. He added that now nobody can sell narrative of divide and hatred in Sindh.

Talking about his visit to the city, he said that he wanted to witness the heat stroke centers set up by district administration. “I am satisfied that necessary facilities have been provided at the centers and also met with the people present there and listened to their grievances,” he said and added “our people are strong enough and they are enjoying the fruit of the peace restored in the city and are roaming freely,” he said in a lighter mood.

The chief minister visited heat stroke centers established at in District East and South and met with the people there. When the chief minister reached at a center at Saddar an elderly man was pouring water on his head just to make him cool. “the chief minister met him and asked him about his feeling after getting his head soaked with cold water. The elderly men thanked the chief minister for personally interacting with him and setting up such centers.

The chief minister also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) and visited the wards set up for heat stroke patients. Briefing the chief minister, the Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemi Jamali said that the ratio of heat stroke patients was not more than four per day. When the chief minister was coming out of the JPMC one patient of heat stroke was brought there. He met him and assured him that he would treat properly.

Murad Ali Shah also met with other patients in different wards and inquired about their health and also met with the attendants of the patients and listened to their problems.