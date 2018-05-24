Share:

KARACHI - Securex & A-OSH South Africa is the largest trade show of its kind in Africa and 2018 is the 25th anniversary edition of the show taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand (Johannesburg). The trade show, which started on May 22, will conclude on Thursday (today). It is the leading exhibition in the field of security and occupational safety and health. Over 300 exhibitors from 14 countries are displaying their products in this exhibition. This exhibition is the gateway for manufacturers and exporters to broaden their customer base, engage with existing new clients in the industry, increase awareness and advertise their products and services, gain access to latest trends in the industry and boost sales.

In pursuance of the “Look Africa Plan” of Ministry of Commerce, focused efforts are being made for promotion of Pakistani goods and services in African continent. Keeping in view the potential in the Occupational Safety & Health related goods in South Africa and due to the concerted efforts of TDAP and Trade Commission of Pakistan, Johannesburg, twelve Pakistani manufacturers and exporters are participating and exhibiting their products in Securex & A-OSH, 2018. This is the largest number of Pakistani manufacturers and exhibitors participating & exhibiting in any show in South Africa. This was only made possible due to the shift in policy and practical steps taken under “Look Africa Plan” of Ministry of Commerce to present Africa as the area of focus. It was only due to the encouragement and support from Ministry of Commerce, TDAP and Trade Commission of Pakistan that this large participation has become a reality.

The participating companies are M/s Line Red Co-Sialkot, M/s Kame Industries-Sialkot, M/s JNA Group-Sialkot, M/s Alpine Industries-Sialkot, M/s Pakzaib International-Sialkot, M/s American Safety Power Tool (Pvt) Ltd-Karachi, M/s Raheem Impex-Sialkot, M/s JNM Leather Safety Gloves,-Sialkot, M/s Abro Group-Sialkot, M/s MH Export Import-Sialkot M/s MSZ International-Sialkot and M/s White Pak Leather Industries-Sialkot.

The Trade Commission of Pakistan, Johannesburg made arrangements for successful participation and exhibition of these Pakistani manufacturers and exporters. A pre-exhibition promotional seminar was arranged where thirty importers and suppliers in South Africa in the business of safety products participated. These companies were briefed about the participating companies from Pakistan and the products to be displayed by them. The B2B meetings of the participating Pakistani companies and visit of their stands by the local businesses have been arranged by the Trade Commission of Pakistan and these meetings and visits will continue. Efforts are also made for post-show marketing and advertisement of the participating companies and their products.

Due to domestic rules and regulations, South Africa is a large market of occupational safety and health related products worth over USD 4 billion. It is expected through this exhibition that the exports of these products would get a boost in this market. It is also expected that all these efforts will result in establishing good contacts during the show that will materialize into concrete businesses in future.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Sohail Khan especially visited the Pakistan Pavilion and met Pakistani exhibitors participating in the exhibition. The High Commissioner briefed the Pakistani exhibitors about the potential of Pakistani products in the South African market and assured complete cooperation and support of the Pakistan High Commission in promotion of Pakistani exports and participation of Pakistani exhibitors in upcoming trade exhibitions in the region. Commercial Secretary Fahad Ali Chaudhary and Deputy Director-TDAP Kaleem Ullah Memon accompanied the high commissioner in the visit to the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.