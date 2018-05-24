Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Wednesday said Pakistan was ready to work with regional countries under the umbrella of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to defeat terrorism.

Inaugurating the three-day meeting of the Legal Experts Group of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation – Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure here, she said Pakistan was cognizant of the threats posed by terrorism, separatism and extremism to the region and beyond.

“Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and law enforcement personnel and suffered economic losses of over $120 billion. Despite human and financial losses, our resolve to fight the menace of terrorism has not diminished,” she told the SCO-RATS participants.

This is the first ever SCO meeting being held in Pakistan since becoming member of the SCO in June last year. Legal experts from the eight member states, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO and Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Executive Committee are participating in the meeting. They will discuss terrorist threats facing the region and ways and means to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation among the SCO member states.

The SCO is an important forum for global and regional peace and security and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between member states.

The SCO, in which China and Russia play an influential role, specialises in regional security, counter-terrorism and related issues. The organisation consists of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Pakistan is expected to be represented by President Mamnoon Hussain at the SCO’s Heads of State Council summit in Qingdao next month while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent his country. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had recently attended the Boao Forum for Asia in China.

Last year, Pakistan and India formally joined the SCO, spearheaded by China and Russia, despite bilateral tensions bubbling over Kashmir. Leaders of the largely symbolic body - including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping - formally signed off on the two countries’ accession at the annual SCO summit in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

Then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shook hands and exchanged pleasantries but did not hold a formal bilateral meeting. Both Moscow and Beijing have expressed optimism that the two nuclear armed neighbours’ entry into the SCO could strengthen prospects for peace across the region.

Tehmina Janjua said through comprehensive efforts, over the past several years, supported by a firm domestic political consensus, Pakistan has been able to turn the tide.

“Our National Counter Extremism Policy focuses on the Rule of Law, Service Delivery, Citizens Engagement, Media Engagement, Integrated Education Reform, Reformation, Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Renunciation of terrorism by extremist elements and Promotion of Culture as its major facets,” she said.

The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan supported SCO consensus that “as we engage in the fight against terrorism, we must respect the norms and principles of international law, UN Charter and shun double standards. Terrorism cannot and should not be identified with any religion, individual countries or nationalities.”

She said the SCO held special significance for Pakistan. “We take pride in becoming a full member of the SCO which offers a unique new model of inter-state cooperation for peace, security, connectivity and sustainable development,” she remarked.

Tehmina Janjua said the SCO held tremendous potential for connectivity, trade, energy and economic development. “It can lead to progress and prosperity for our entire region,” the secretary said.

She said Pakistan looked forward to bringing further vitality to this vibrant organization. “With a consumer market of over 200 million people, vast business potential and a rapidly modernizing infrastructure, Pakistan offers the SCO enormous opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the secretary said. Janjua said Pakistan’s historical and cultural ties, as well as “strong economic and strategic links with the SCO members, can act as an enabler in realising the SCO’s vision.”