ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Somalia for a grant of $10.500 million and provision of technical assistance for the development of Somalia’s National Identification System.

The signing ceremony held at Prime Minister’s Office was attended by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik, Secretaries of Finance and Interior Divisions, Chairman NADRA and senior officials. The Somali side included Minister of State for Interior Abdullahi Farah Wehliye, Dr Nur Derie Hersi, Head of ID project Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi and their senior officials.

As part of the initiative, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) will develop and supply technology, software and equipment which will enable the Government of Somalia to have a state-of-the-art national data and citizen registration system. The ‘knowledge and technology’ transfer would also help Somalia in Border Management and Elections Management system.

Speaking on the occasion, Somalian State Minister for Interior Abdullahi Farah Wehliye thanked the Government of Pakistan for its assistance in development of National ID System of Somalia. Underscoring Pak-Somalia friendly relations, the State Minister said that opening of Pakistan’s Embassy in Mogadishu would further strengthen the friendly relations of the two countries. Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail reciprocated the warm sentiments of the Somalian Minister and said that Pakistan values its ties with the Government and people of Somalia.

Pakistan and Somalia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The signing of the NADRA contract is of a great significance and would help in further enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries. The project complements the Government’s “Look Africa” policy for enhanced engagement with the African continent.

ABBASI GREETS MAHATHIR

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday rang up Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and greeted him on his assuming of office as Prime Minister of Malaysia and to exchange views on the issues facing the Muslim Ummah, including Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections and transfer of power, reflecting maturity of the Malaysian nation. Prime Minister noted that the unprecedented success of Pakatan Harapan was a manifestation of people’s trust in Prime Minister Dr Mahathir’s dynamic and inspirational leadership. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also discussed Pakistan-Malaysia relations with Prime Minister Mahathir. He expressed keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations by exploring and exploiting potential in diverse fields including economic, investment, energy, defence and tourism.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored the need for exchange of high level visits, including parliamentary exchanges, to provide necessary impetus and direction to the bilateral relations.

He extended invitation to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir to visit Pakistan.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir thanked Prime Minister Abbasi for his wishes and affirmed his commitment to further strengthen and deepen bilateral ties.