rawalpindi - The meeting of Board of Directors of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was held here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman PHA Malik Ibrar Ahmed and attended by Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmed Khan, Director General PHA Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq and the members of the board of directors. The board members appreciated efforts of PHA for beautification of the city.

Chairman PHA informed the meeting that solid steps are being taken for the beautification of the parks of the city while new parks have also been constructed including Shahbaz Sharif Park on Rawal Road.

He said, the PHA is striving hard to further enhance the beauty of the city and steps are being taken for horticultural designing and landscaping. The PHA is trying to provide citizens with a cleaner, greener and socially enriched healthy environment, he added.

The Board approved rates of PHA outdoor advertisements, amendment in PHA outdoor advertisement regulation, beautification of pillars of Metro Bus Route and other agenda items.