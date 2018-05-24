Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Kotadu police have failed to provide protection to the common man against the rising theft and robbery incidents in the city.

This was stated by office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajran during a media talk here the other day.

They said that a CCTV footage showing a group of thieves stealing cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from a grocery store on Main Kotadu Road had been publicised. “But the police did nothing for the arrest of the accused,” they lamented. They demanded the Muzaffargarh district police officer ensure effective measures to end the rising theft and robbery incidents in the city. They also demanded early arrest of the suspects.