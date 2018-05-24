Share:

KANDHKOT - The prices of essential food items including vegetables, chicken especially fruits have been raised during Ramazan across Kashmore. On Wednesday, people of Kashmore, Kandhkot, Tangwani and its adjoining areas have complained that as Ramazan days have started the rates of food items have been raised even chicken is selling above than 300, lemon 400kg, mango 200, dates 200 to 350 whereas, vegetables and mutton rates are also raised from daily routine.

They said that the district administration, taulka administration and other authorities concerned have turned a blind eye in this connection. Even market committees and other authorities concerned have not issued price lists to wholesalers and retailers on daily basis, they added. They said that it is a duty of district government, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners and market committee inspectors to issue price lists to distributors, whole sellers particularly retailers on daily basis and check whether the price lists are display or hidden to sell items at given rates.

FIRE

At least seven houses of Bahalkani Community were reduced to ashes due to spark in Kandhkot on Wednesday.

According to sources, At least seven houses were completely gutted due to spark in the jurisdiction of Police B-Section near Chimni Shaakh. A fire was erupted from a house of Rasool Bux which engulfed other houses including Muhammad Yaqoob, Hakim Ali, Dilbar, Niaz Ahmed and Noor Muhammad.

Affectees complained that no fire vehicle or any fire fighter reached on the spot whereas with the help of local villagers extinguished the fire.

They explained hundreds mounds of wheat, dowry, cash and daily used items were burnt to ashes.