Share:

KARACHI - Eminent gynaecologists and social activists stressed the need for comprehensive training of midwives all over Pakistan to prevent women from developing fistula.

Addressing a joint press conference in the connection International Day to End Obstetric Fistula at PMA House, health experts called for change in socio-cultural behaviours of society to reduce maternal mortality rate as well as to prevent women from complication related with fistula.

Program Officer, Pakistan National Forum on Women Health (PNFWH), Dr Sajjad Ahmed Siddiqui said an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 new fistula cases are being reported in Pakistan out of which 500 to 600 such patients were brought for treatment centre for surgeries while big number of these cases are neither diagnosed in time nor provided with the required intervention due to lack awareness in the society.

He explained that one of the most serious injuries of childbirth, obstetric fistula is a hole in the birth canal caused by prolonged, obstructed labour due to the lack of timely and adequate medical care. “In most cases, the baby is either stillborn or dies within the first week of life, and the woman suffers a devastating injury a fistulas that rendered her incontinent”, he added.

Dr Siddiqui said many women and girls with fistula are shunned by their families and communities, deepening their poverty and magnifying their suffering. He said it is immoral that the poorest, most vulnerable women and girls suffer needlessly from the devastating condition of obstetric fistula.

Representative of Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP), Dr Nusrat Shah said an estimated 2 million women live with obstetric fistula in the developing countries and most of the women were suffered fistula disease during pregnancy due to unskilled birth attendants. She said major factors of this high fistula cases’ incidence are social and cultural issues like early marriages, poverty, lack of education, high fertility rate and poor heath infrastructure.

She explained that obstetric fistula is a preventable and in most cases, treatable childbirth injury that leaves women incontinent, ashamed and often isolated from their communities. She said disease occurred when a woman or girl suffered prolonged, obstructed labour without timely access to an emergency. She said midwives are playing very important role in developed countries in safe motherhood program and it’s very important to replicate those programmers in to improve maternal and neonatal care in Pakistan.

Treasurer, Pakistan Medical Association, Centre, Dr Qazi Wasiq said fistula treatment facilities are available in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan and other cities free of cost for patients. He said score of fistula patients had treated in centers across the country and said more efforts needed to bring more patients for treatment by removing socio-cultural myths.

General Secretary, PMA, Karachi Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, social activist, Sheema Kermani, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar and others also spoke.