SADIQABAD - A local politician claimed that public service was his mission and would continue discharging this noble duty without any discrimination.

During a meeting with Dhandi Union Council chairman Sardar Saleh Muhammad Khan Jona, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) district leader and candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly from PP-266 Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang said that he was trying his best to resolve the problems being faced by people of his constituency.

He claimed that local notables had assured him of their support in the upcoming general election, adding that he would go all out for the uplift of the people of his area if they would honour him with their trust in the upcoming polls. “In past, people Rahim Yar Khan and adjoining areas were intentionally deprived of basic necessities of life,” he lamented, adding that they even lacked water, gas, electricity, and sewerage system like basic facilities. “Considering the woes of my people, I have decided to contest the upcoming election,” he said, adding that he would win the upcoming election with the assistance of his people.

On the occasion, Sardar Saleh Muhammad Khan Jona assured Mumtaz Khan Chang of his support in the upcoming polls.