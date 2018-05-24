Share:

islamabad (PR) - Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan inaugurated Roots Millennium Schools, Kingston Campus sector G-15/4 in Islamabad according to a press release. Chief Guest Dr A Q Khan was welcomed very warmly by the Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Directors, Management, and RMS students who were dressed in traditional Pakistani attire.

Roots Millennium Flagship ‘Kingston G-15 Campus Islamabad’ is a state-of-the-art purpose built campus equipped with numerous facilities for students and teachers. It is also equipped with latest technology and world class academic set-up to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

Chief Executive RMS Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq briefed Dr A Q Khan about the new state of the art purpose built campus, gave him a tour of the campus and showed him the facilities available for the students, teachers and staff. The inauguration ceremony took place in the Forum which was also dedicated to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran and National Anthem which was followed by beautiful performances of RMS Montessori and Primary students. Young Millennials presented various performances which were praised by all the distinguished guests and parents.

Dr A Q Khan congratulated the community, Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq and staff for the new addition of this grand campus in sector G-15/4, Islamabad. He also emphasized upon the fact that Pakistani students need to compete with the international standards and he was happy to see that at RMS students are getting the exposure that is required for the said purpose.

CEO RMS Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI said: “As we are moving towards growth and development it gives me immense satisfaction that we are proudly celebrating our distinctions and accomplishments earned through the dedication and hard work of students, faculty members and the support of all the parents.”

RMS Director Academics Erum Atif, presented her point of view and said, “Today at this inauguration ceremony, I assure you all that the same academic excellence and opportunities shall be enjoyed and observed here in our campus like in our other campuses, nationwide. I convey my heartiest congratulations to all those who have been a part of this great institution and have contributed to its success and glory.”