rawalpindi - Scores of employees of Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the management for sacking them from their jobs.

The protest demo was held outside New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) while the protestors held placards and chanted slogans against the management for axing them from service. The protest led to blockage of traffic creating trouble for the passengers entering or leaving the airport.

“We were sacked by the management without any grounds. This is not fair. We have to feed our families in the month of Ramazan and this has become difficult due to unemployment,” said a protestor.

Another protestor added that the management has the sacking of employees, without any basis, is an injustice. The employees from low economic backgrounds have been running from pillar to post for justice and have appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo-moto notice against the management of CAA.

Meanwhile, some 24 illegal immigrants who were deported from United Kingdom reached NIIAP through a special flight. Of 24 deportees, two were females, sources said. They said FIA has allowed a total of 21 deportees to go home after verifying their travelling documents. However, three deportees were shifted to FIA Office Iqbal Town for further investigation.