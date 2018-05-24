Share:

ISLAMABAD - MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar on Wednesday strongly criticised Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah for allegedly using derogatory language against his party (MQM-P) on their wish for a separate province (South Sindh). “PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should take action against the language used by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah against his party,” Farooq Sattar said while talking to media outside the parliament.

Intolerance among the political parties, MQM-P leader said, should be discouraged as he (Murad Ali Shah) badly hurt the emotions of ‘Mohajirs’. “Murad Ali Shah badly hurt the emotions of ‘Mohajirs’ so he should apologise,” he said, adding his party members would not use such language.