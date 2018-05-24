Share:

BEIJING - Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met here on Wednesday with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua. Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in 2015, the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has made great progress. “In the new situation, China and Pakistan should maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen all-round cooperation, and advance the construction of the China-Pakistan economic corridor,” said Yang.