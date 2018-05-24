Share:

SIALKOT - The Sikh community hosted an Iftar dinner for the Muslims at the ancient Gurudwara Baabey Di Beri here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Gurudwara Caretaker Sardar Jaskaran Singh said that the aim of holding the event was to promote interfaith harmony.

Local Sikh community leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh said that every religion condemns terrorism and killings of human being in the world. He said every religion gives the lesson of love, peace, affection, tolerance, unity, brotherhood and social and religious harmony.

Jaskaran Singh said that the minorities enjoyed complete religious freedom in Pakistan and the government was making sincere efforts to protect them their basic rights

On the occasion, Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Chairman Ejaz Noori stressed a need for the promotion of interfaith harmony for the national development and prosperity besides upholding the prestige of Pakistan globally. He said that the minorities played a pivotal role in elimination of the terrorism from the country.

He said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and was working to establish durable peace globally.

23 DEPORTEES HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested another batch of 23 Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

Senior FIA officials said that the accused had gone to Turkey illegally after paying money to human traffickers. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases. A few days ago, the FIA had also arrested 23 Pakistanis deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at airport.

FIA seizes 6,000 passports

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two travel agents and recovered 6,000 Pakistani passports from them after raiding their travel agency at Khadim Ali Road locality here on Tuesday.

According to the senior officials, the accused were claiming that these passports were of the local religious parties’ activists who were intending to perform Umerah through the travel agency. The FIA sent the accused behind bars and further investigations were underway.

On the other side, a large number of people including women staged a demonstration at Kutchery Chowk as a protest against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for confiscating the passports.

The protesting people were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted slogans. They said that they submitted their passports at the travel agency for going to perform Umrah under a package offered them by the local travel agents. They demanded early return of their passports.