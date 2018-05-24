Share:

islamabad - National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) on Wednesday formed a special committee to devise a strategy for the promotion of messages of the national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal among the youth.

According to a statement issued, Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui formed a committee titled “Farogh-i-Fiqr-i-Iqbal” to devise a comprehensive plan for the promotion of messages of Allama Muhammad Iqbal among the youth.

Presiding over the first meeting of the newly constituted Board of Governors (BoG) of Iqbal Academy of Pakistan (IAP), Irfan Siddiqui said the committee, headed by an expert on Iqbal, Rafi ud Din Hashmi, will decide how different mediums including Drama, Film and Songs can be vitally used for disseminating Iqbal’s message among the young generation. In the BoG meeting, the members approved a budget for the year 2018-19, outlined the future projects of the academy and made a decision to hold an Iqbal Conference annually. The members of BoG also appreciated the efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, and Federal Secretary of NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan and Director IAP for successfully organizing Iqbal Conference recently and said that the mobile application of “Kalam-i-Iqbal” and its deluxe edition are excellent initiatives. The meeting unanimously decided to nominate a renowned expert on Iqbal from Balochistan, Abdul Rauf Rafiqui as Iqbal Ambassador for Afghanistan, Central Asian States and Turkey.

Abdul Rauf Rafiqui was given the responsibility to suggest steps for arranging conferences and other literary activities in these areas to promote Iqbal’s messages. Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be approached to assist in this regard. The meeting also formed a committee for conducting translation of Kalam-i-Iqbal from Persian to Urdu language.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the cooperation and performance of Federal Secretary, Engineer Aamir Hasan and other staff for revitalizing the 12 institutions working under the division. He said the arrangement of Iqbal Conference after a gap of 16 years’ is a big achievement which should be continued without any disruption. Irfan Siddiqui said the division has resolved the issue of funds shortage for literary activities through establishing an endowment fund worth Rs 500 million. Irfan Siddiqui welcomed the newly appointed members of BoG including Professor Ahsan Akbar, Professor Jalil Aali, Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Rubina Shaheen, Abdur Rauf Rafiqui, Vice President, Shahzad Qaiser and Treasurer, Muhammad Shafi.