Ideologies and visionaries are the two most essential ingredients in transforming blood-thirsty mobs into a nation of character. The former is a concept fueled by the sheer injustice while the later are the individuals who are vested with the abilities to foresee the future, formulate agendas, maneuver their lifestyle into such a direction which eventually leads them to a position from where they can carry out the notion of rational ideologies and implement it in its true spirit.
One such visionary was Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year old Pakistani, with aspirations to become a diplomat after the completion of her studies. Little did she and her loved ones know that her aspirations to join Foreign Services of Pakistan would never see the light of day. A brilliant youth exchange student along with 10 others, brutally gunned down in a mass shooting on 18th
Back home, preparations were underway, surprise parties were being planned
Let’s take a step back and have a macro view of these mass shootings which dates back to 1999 when the Columbine High School Littleton became a high point is such instances. The Washington Post has managed to maintain a database of these shootings since then and the number of these attacks have reached a whopping 220 with the latest attack in Santa Fe. The year 2018, has been the most unfortunate of all because up till now, 16 shooting incidents have been recorded, 4 out which happened in the month of May. These numbers do not involve those shootings in which no casualties were recorded but it doesn’t mean that the students were not in fatal danger because the shooters in such cases were apprehended moments before causing any serious fatalities.
A brief overview of the casualties as recorded by CNN which resulted in the mass shootings during the year
An article published by The Week quoted: “Americans are more likely to die from a gunshot than from skin cancer or stomach cancer”.
What does it imply? Doesn’t it call for some serious gun reforms in
At one side, we see these lawmakers condemning these attacks and when the situation calls for taking strict actions, nothing happens at all. And the reason behind this is none other than the very fact, that U.S., is the biggest arms dealer in the whole world. According to an article published in Time Magazine, U.S. controls fifty percent of the arms market across the globe. The arms industry is the one which saved the U.S. stock exchange from collapsing during the times of economic recession across the globe. The industrialists who
Amidst such a tumultuous situation, a recent article published in The Washington Post, using the untimely death of Sabika Sheikh, tried to cover-up the failure of Trump’s administration by diverting the reader’s attention towards Pakistan current conditions by stating demographics which are already known to the whole world keeping in view the fact that Pakistan itself, is one of those countries who
The question remains, when is the voter coming out? How many Sabikas need to die and how many Dimitrios Pagourtzis Juniors will be jailed before people of United States make a rational decision to speak against the prevailing firearms laws? It is their choice.
The writer reports for Fox News in Pakistan and is a freelance columnist.