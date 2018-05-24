Share:

KASUR - Three persons died in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, 60-year-old Ghulam Sarwar, resident of Road Kot, was on his way on a motorbike. As he reached Raiwind Road near Bhatti Hospital, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction crushed him to death. Saddr police were investigating.

In another incident, a man died after a wall collapsed on him at Madina Colony, Phoolnagar Saddr. The deceased was identified as Jawad Ahmed. Two others including Mumtaz Ahmed and Anwar were injured in the incident.

Woman stabbed, injured over domestic issue

A woman sustained critical injuries after being stabbed repeatedly by husband following an argument between the two in Pattoki police precincts here the other day.

Uzma Parveen, resident of Verum Chak 4, submitted a complaint to Pattoki police stating that there had occurred an argument between his father Allah Ditta and mother Suryya Bibi. She alleged that his father attacked his mother with a knife. As a result, she sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and launched investigation.