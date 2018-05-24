Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen abducted two women from a local market in the Factory Area police precincts on Wednesday. The victim family told the police that the residents of Rasulpura, 22-year-old Hina and her 16-year-old sister Nirma, left their house for shopping. As they reached the main bazaar in Chungi Amarsidhu unidentified men kidnapped them. Police have registered a case and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.

Motorcyclist killed

in road accident

A 20-year-old man died when a rashly driven truck bumped into his motorcycle near Jallo Morre on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, identified as Asif, riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a truck smashed into his two-wheeler near Jandiala Village in the Batapur police precincts.

Rescue workers said the victim died on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the incident.

Two shopkeepers wounded in gun attack

Two shopkeepers were wounded critically when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them outside a shop in Iqbal Town on Wednesday evening.

Rescue workers said the shooting took place outside the shop located near Edhi Center on Wednesday evening. The injured persons identified as Moon Khan and Ameen were rushed to a hospital. The gunmen fled on their motorcycle. The police were investigating the shooting.