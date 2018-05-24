Share:

Two terrorists held in IB, CTD joint operation

SHEIKHUPURA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Intelligence Bureau arrested two terrorists in a joint operation carried out carried in the wee hours of Wednesday. The lawmen also recovered two detonators, 56 yards wire with safety fuse and 2kg explosives from their custody.

When contacted, CTD In-Charge Matloob Rasool and Intelligence Bureau In-Charge Ayyaz Kiani confirmed the arrests. They informed that intelligence report was got about the presence of two terrorists, later identified as identified as Habibur Rehman, resident of Khyber Agency and Muhammad Gul, resident of Mohmand Agency, near Baitul Mokram Mosque near Shahzad Town. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the IB and CTD raided the targeted place and caught both the terrorists. The CTD in-charge said that both the terrroists were produced in the ATC Lahore and the court remanded them into custody till May 28. Further investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

Man kills daughter for ‘second marriage’

BAHAWALNAGAR: A callous man axed his eight-year-old daughter to death for second marriage at Chak Panjgosi on Wednesday.

According to Donga Bonga police, suspect Ashraf, resident of Chak Pangosi wanted to marry the niece of his neighbour Sufyan. For the purpose, he axed his eight-year-old daughter to death and threw his body to field. Portraying the incident as a murder over property issue, he got an FIR registered against Sufyan and his relatives. Later, he asked for the hand of Sufyan’s niece in marriage for withdrawing the case. Police arrested the accused and he confessed to the crime.–Staff Reporter

Man guns down wife, two others

ATTOCK: A man gunned down three women including his wife here in village Humak in the jurisdiction of Bahtar Police, some 25km from district headquarters Attock.

According to police, Khalid Mehmood, resident of Mirza village and welder by profession, had a quarrel with his wife and other relatives over some family issue. Furious with his wife, Khalid Mehmood fired indiscriminate gunshots on his wife Uzma Bibi, sister-in-law Fehmeeda Bibi, wife Darya Khan and aunt Tasleem Bibi, wife Muhammad Riaz while Abida Bibi, a close relative sustained critical wounds. The dead bodies and the injured were shifted by Rescue 1122 to nearby hospital. The accused was later over powered by the locals and handed over to police. According villagers, Khalid Mehmood had killed a woman some years ago in village Mirza and had served a jail term but was later released after mediation.–Staff Reporter