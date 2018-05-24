Share:

GUJRAT:- Dr Sumera Afsheen has taken charge as director of UoG City campus here in Gujrat. The appointment of Dr Afsheen as director of UoG City Campus Fawwara Chowk Gujrat came in the wake of the retirement of Dr Sajida Tariq a couple of weeks ago. After taking charge of her new responsibility, Dr Afsheen, who is also chairperson of UoG Zoology department, expressed her resolve to work with utmost dedication and diligence by facilitating the students in their respective programmes and help achieve academic excellence at the campus.–Staff Reporter

Key administration and senior faculty members congratulated Dr Afsheen upon her appointment and expressed their best wishes for her success.