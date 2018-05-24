Share:

NEW YORK : Most parents are living the life of “empty nesters” when their children reach 30, but one US couple had to go to court to give their son an extra push.

Michael Rotondo, who was still living in his parents’ home in New York state at that age, argued he wasn’t a burden to them, saying they “don’t provide laundry or food.” “We don’t talk, we stay out of each other’s way,” Rotondo told US media.

“I just want ... a reasonable amount of time to vacate with consideration to the fact that I was not really prepared to support myself at the time where I was served these notices,” he said.

A “reasonable amount of time,” in his view, was six months, but his parents disagreed, sending him notices directing him to leave, including one that said they were providing $1,100 for him to find his own accommodations, US media reported. “They have no obligation to provide support, he’s well over the age of 21,” a lawyer for Rotondo’s parents argued in court.

“There is no reason for these people to have him in their home,” the lawyer said.

The judge agreed and granted the eviction. Rotondo condemned the decision and said he plans to appeal.

“I don’t see why the judge wants to throw people out on the street,” he told US media.

Rotondo is far from the only older child still living at home in the US: according to a Pew Research Center study, nearly a third of 18 to 34-year-olds lived with their parents in 2016.