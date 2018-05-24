Share:

Victims urge UN to harness Indian war aggression

OUR STAFF REPORTER

SIALKOT - Local people staged an anti-India protest demonstration at the shelling-hit Sialkot border village Najwaal along the Working Boundary here on Wednesday.

The protesters blasted the unprovoked mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages by the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF). They strongly condemned the targeting of civilian population and killings of innocent people by Indian BSF in Sialkot border villages. They chanted anti-India slogans and urged the UN and the international community to take notice of the civilians’ killing and globally pressurise India to stop it from war aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) and Sialkot Working Boundary.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed inquired after the health of the Indian shelling victims admitted to Sialkot Combined Military Hospital (CMH). He distributed compensation cheques of Rs75,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs25,000 to normally injured victims.

VEHICLES CHALLANED: The traffic police challaned 19,717 vehicles and fined them Rs8.6 million for violation of traffic rules during the last month.

DSP (Traffic) Sheikh Shahid Ikram told the newsmen that the traffic police got registered the 87 cases of reckless driving and cancelled the licences of 50 drivers and routes of 32 other public transport vehicles for reckless driving, over loading or wrong parking.

He added that the traffic police had also started a crackdown on the underage drivers, mostly those of auto rickshaws in Sialkot district. He said that the implementation of traffic rules is vital for the public safety on roads.

No relief at Ramazan Bazaar

HAFZIABAD: Although the local administration has established a Sasta Ramazan Bazaar in Hafizabad city and three more in other towns of the district where most of the daily-use items were made available on subsidised prices yet the administration has failed to provide sugar according to the requirement of the consumers.

Moreover, the prices of fruits and vegetables are sky-rocketing as the administration has failed to check the wholesalers in particular and retailers in general. The citizens have called upon the Special Price Magistrates to ensure the sale of daily-use items on government rates.–Staff Reporter