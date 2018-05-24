Share:

SIALKOT - India continued shelling Sialkot border villages along the Working Boundary on Wednesday killing a man and injuring nine others.

The areas which came under attack by Indian mortar shelling were Charwah, Harpal, Sucheetgarh, Meerajkey, Chaprar and Chak Amru-Zafarwal and Shakargarh sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, Indian BSF targeted civilian population along Working Boundary due to which Abdul Ghafar (60) was killed in village Chak Pimber. Six other people including two women Kanwal Bibi (22), her mother Sardaraan Bibi (52) and Raza Ahmed (17) in village Bhooyi (Charwah sector), Barkat Ali (75) (in village Khuraaney-Daallowali), Harpal sector, Rafaqat Bibi (55), her son Mudassar Ali (18) in village Sujan (Charwah sector), Muhammad Salamat (25) (in Chak Amru-Shakargarh), Hashim Ali (in village Bara Bhai Masrur) and Kalsum Bibi (in village Baglora) were injured seriously.

The Rescue 1122 Sialkot officials shifted six injured Kanwal Bibi, Sardaraan Bibi, Raza Ahmed, Barkat Ali Rafaqat Bibi and Mudassar Ali to Sialkot Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in critical condition, while the rest of three injured Salamat, Hashim Ali and Kalsum Bibi were shifted to Shakargarg THQ Hospital.

The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) resorted to unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages, targeting the civilian population in Charwah, Meirajkey, Harpal, Sucheetgarh, Chaprar , Bajra Garhi and Chak Amru-Zafarwal-Shakagarh sectors as Indian shelling continued intermittently whole night (the night between Tuesday and Wednesday) and in the day (Wednesday).

According to senior officials of the Punjab Rangers, forces responded instantly and effectively. The Punjab Rangers befitting response made the Indian guns silent.

Dozens of mortar shells fired by Indian BSF landed in local fields and could not explode in Meerajkey, Charwah and Chak Amru areas, said the local people.

Dozens of houses were badly damaged as the Indian mortar shells hit them in Charwah, Harpal, Sucheetgarh, Chaprar, Bajra Garhi and Chak Amru-Zafarwal-Shakagarh sectors.

Majority of the people in these Indian shelling-hit Sialkot border villages remained stranded as they spent their days and nights in the local fields to keep themselves safe from Indian shelling along with their livestock.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, dozens of animals were killed and injured by the shelling. People also continued shifting to safer places.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed inquired after the health of injured admitted in Sialkot Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the deputy commissioner also distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs75,000 each to seriously injured and Rs25,000 to wounded having minor injuries.

FIVE KILLED ON INDIAN SIDE

AFP adds: A mortar and gunfire battle between Indian and Pakistani forces along their Kashmir frontier killed five civilians Wednesday.

At least 80,000 people from dozens of villages along the 200-kilometre long border between the Jammu region in Indian-held Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab have fled their homes since Friday, an Indian government official said.

“Some have gone to their relatives and for others we are arranging shelter, food and water,” local divisional officer Hemant Kumar Sharma told AFP.

Indian authorities have closed all schools within five kilometres of the border and government forces used armoured vehicles to evacuate panicked residents who left behind homes and cattle.

The Indian and Pakistan militaries held talks this week but failed to calm one of the deadliest flare-ups this year.

“Five residents have died in the cross border shelling so far,” Sharma said. Indian Kashmir’s director general of police, Shesh Paul Vaid, had earlier said that 30 were wounded overnight in Pakistani firing.

On Tuesday an Indian soldier and an eight-month-old baby were killed. Another nine people died on the first day of hostilities on both sides of the border, just before a visit to Occupied Kashmir by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the flare-up as a “war-like situation” in the affected districts of Samba, RS Pura, Akhnoor and Arnia.