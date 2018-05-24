Share:

KARACHI - A woman along with an infant was died after they fell down from the rooftop of a building in Dehli Colony under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Street No 6, Delhi Colony within the limits of Frere police station. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Rimsha, wife of Rizwan, while her baby infant as Abdul Hadi. The woman and an infant had been died at the spot. Their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where they were handed over to their family for burial process.

Initially, it was reported that the victim woman committed suicide along with an infant after jumping down from the rooftop of eight-storey building in Dehli Colony. However, the family of the victim blamed the in-laws for the incident. They accused the mother-in-law and others saying that the in-laws thrown the victims over a family dispute.

Extra contingent of law enforcers reached the site following the incident and initiated further investigations. Police officials said that they were investigating the nature of the incident either the victim committed suicide or murdered. No case was registered till the filing of the news story as what the police officials said that the investigation was in preliminary level.

In another similar incident, an eight years old girl fell down in riverbed near Piyala Hotel within the remits of Gulberg police station.

Police said that eight years old girl Sumaira Ashiq resident of Gulberg was playing near to the riverbed when she fell into the riverbed. Rescuers from the locality managed to rescue her and shifted to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while no case has been registered.